IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. Steve Smith-led Royals kicked off their campaign on high, but have endured two defeats in their previous two encounters.
Meanwhile, MI will be eyeing their third win in a row, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last two games. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES from the contest!
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk out in the middle to kickoff the proceedings. Ankit Rajpoot will start the attack for Rajasthan Royals.
U-19 pacer from Uttar Pradesh, Kartik Tyagi is all set to make his IPL debut today. While he makes his debut, it will be a great comeback opportunity for his teammate Yashashvi Jaiswal. Can the young guns do it for Royals tonight?
Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat
MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 176 runs in 5 matches he has played so far. Thought Rohit's bat has shown its spark with 80-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, a lot is still expected from him by Mumbai fans. Let's hope for a bigger knock from the skipper.
There is nothing to separate these two teams in terms of their head-to-head records. Both – MI and RR – have won 10 games against each other in the IPL and one of them will have a chance to go one up and here are the players who could impact the outcome of the game.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron
Good evening folks, we hope you had a great day, and now let's brace up for some enthralling cricketing action. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the clash tonight. Stay tuned for all the updates!