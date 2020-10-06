scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case
Live now

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: While Mumbai Indians have won their last two matches, Rajasthan Royals have lost their lost two clashes.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 6, 2020 7:34:00 pm
IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. Steve Smith-led Royals kicked off their campaign on high, but have endured two defeats in their previous two encounters.

Meanwhile, MI will be eyeing their third win in a row, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last two games. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES from the contest!

Live Blog

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Score Updates:

19:34 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Here we go!

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk out in the middle to kickoff the proceedings. Ankit Rajpoot will start the attack for Rajasthan Royals. 

19:17 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Debutant!

U-19 pacer from Uttar Pradesh, Kartik Tyagi is all set to make his IPL debut today. While he makes his debut, it will be a great comeback opportunity for his teammate Yashashvi Jaiswal. Can the young guns do it for Royals tonight? 

19:06 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Rajasthan Royals

Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

19:03 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Mumbai Indians

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah 

19:02 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Toss!

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat

18:53 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Behind the scene!
18:45 (IST)06 Oct 2020
All eyes on Rohit Sharma?

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 176 runs in 5 matches he has played so far. Thought Rohit's bat has shown its spark with 80-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, a lot is still expected from him by Mumbai fans. Let's hope for a bigger knock from the skipper.

18:36 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Head-to-head

There is nothing to separate these two teams in terms of their head-to-head records. Both – MI and RR – have won 10 games against each other in the IPL and one of them will have a chance to go one up and here are the players who could impact the outcome of the game.

18:30 (IST)06 Oct 2020
MI vs RR | What are approaching milestones?

  • Rohit Sharma needs 86 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for MI.
  • Suryakumar Yadav is 2 sixes away from completing 50 IPL sixes.
  • Jos Buttler needs 67 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs. He also is 94 runs away from completing 1000 IPL runs for RR.
  • Sanju Samson needs 3 catches and 120 runs respectively to complete 50 IPL catches and 2500 IPL runs.

18:20 (IST)06 Oct 2020
MI vs RR | What are the predicted lineups for tonight?

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron

18:16 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Good evening folks, we hope you had a great day, and now let's brace up for some enthralling cricketing action. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the clash tonight. Stay tuned for all the updates!

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (W), Steve Smith, David Miller, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd