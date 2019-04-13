MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan lock horns with Mumbai in must-win encounterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/mi-vs-rr-kxip-vs-rcb-build-up-live-updates-5673691/
MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan lock horns with Mumbai in must-win encounter
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: It will be a tough task for Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan to topple Mumbai at their own turf.
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League action on Saturday will start at the Wankhede Stadium with three-time champions Mumbai Indians hosting Rajasthan Royals in match number 27. Rajasthan, who have just won one match so far, will aim for a win in order to keep their playoffs hope alive. It will be a tough task for Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan to topple Mumbai at their own turf as the team are returning after securing a thrilling 3-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. The match will begin at 4:00 PM.
In the second encounter of the day, KXIP will host a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still searching for their first win in the ongoing edition. Starting Saturday against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Gary Kirsten’s charges will need to win all their remaining matches to make it to the knockouts.
Live Blog
MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates:
MI vs RR: PREVIEW
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed the previous game due to an injury. But the franchise would hope he returns in the home game against Rajasthan Royals to oversee the side's rise. [READ MORE...]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan, who are suffering a poor run in the tournament, will look to seal all two points but the task won't be easy as Mumbai are brimming with confidence and will return after securing a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.
In the second encounter of the day, a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash against KXIP in Mohali. Starting Saturday against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Gary Kirsten’s charges will need to win all their remaining matches to make it to the knockouts.
Stay tuned for updates related to the Indian Premier League.
MI vs RR: PREVIEW
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed the previous game due to an injury. But the franchise would hope he returns in the home game against Rajasthan Royals to oversee the side's rise. [READ MORE...]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan, who are suffering a poor run in the tournament, will look to seal all two points but the task won't be easy as Mumbai are brimming with confidence and will return after securing a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.
In the second encounter of the day, a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash against KXIP in Mohali. Starting Saturday against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Gary Kirsten’s charges will need to win all their remaining matches to make it to the knockouts.
Stay tuned for updates related to the Indian Premier League.