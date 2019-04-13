MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan lock horns with Mumbai in must-win encounter

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, KXIP vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League action on Saturday will start at the Wankhede Stadium with three-time champions Mumbai Indians hosting Rajasthan Royals in match number 27. Rajasthan, who have just won one match so far, will aim for a win in order to keep their playoffs hope alive. It will be a tough task for Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan to topple Mumbai at their own turf as the team are returning after securing a thrilling 3-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. The match will begin at 4:00 PM.

In the second encounter of the day, KXIP will host a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still searching for their first win in the ongoing edition. Starting Saturday against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Gary Kirsten’s charges will need to win all their remaining matches to make it to the knockouts.