MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-voltage IPL 2020 encounter on Monday.

After suffering a dip in form, RR may need to rejig their line-up slightly going up against the supremely confident Mumbai. MI, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently second on the table behind Delhi Capitals. Even though the Royals have players like Jos Buttler and Jaydev Unadkat out of form, history is on their side as the last four meetings between the two sides have all gone in favour of Rajasthan.

When will MI vs RR take place?

MI vs RR is on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

When will MI vs RR begin?

MI vs RR will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is MI vs RR being held?

MI vs RR will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast MI vs RR?

MI vs RR will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of MI vs RR?

The live streaming of MI vs RR will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

