MI vs RR, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to sort out middle order woes vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, MI vs RR and DC vs KKR LIVE: In the last five encounters. Rajasthan has enjoyed utter domination over Mumbai with four wins compared to Mumbai’s one. (FILE)

IPL 2021, MI vs RR, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: With an aim to sort out their middle-order batting woes, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are locking horns with inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in match number 24 of the IPL 2021 today (Thursday) in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

MI are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. The dew won’t be a factor on Thursday as it is an afternoon game.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Rishabh Pant-led DC will face KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC are coming off a heartbreaking one-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KKR had a morale-boosting win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). DC, though, have four wins in six games, while KKR have triumphed just twice this season.

Teams (From):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.