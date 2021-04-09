MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit vs Virat in Friday blockbuster

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB LIVE: (File Photo/BCCI)

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League, one of the world’s most lucrative annual sporting properties, is back in 2021. For fans, the good news is that not even the lengthening shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic has been able to stop the Twenty20 juggernaut.

Last year’s delayed tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has worsened significantly in recent weeks.

With curfews currently in force in many Indian states, the IPL can be expected to surpass last year’s viewership numbers with cricket fans in the world’s second-most populous nation set to be glued to TV sets and electronic devices.