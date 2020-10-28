MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Playoff berths in sight

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live: RCB have defeated MI in their last game. (FILE)

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma-less Mumbai Indians, who are the table-toppers in the points tally, are facing Virat Kohli’s buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of the tournament today at Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have a single aim to secure the playoff berth. Both the teams have played 11 games each, have 7 wins against their name and are currently in the top half of the points table.

Last time when both teams faced each other, it was a super over thriller where the Challengers came out on the top. If RCB manage to win the match, it will be their second win over the defending champions. While for Mumbai, skipper Rohit Shama’s fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series.

MI are coming into this game on the back of their 8-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, this will be RCB’s first game since their loss against Chennai Super Kings CSK.

Probable XIs:

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah