MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were forced to make one change. The injured seamer Alzarri Joseph was replaced by Lasith Malinga. RCB made no changes to the team.

RCB, who won their first game against KXIP, would hope that they can continue to ride on the winning momentum and surpass the Mumbai test. Skipper Kohli would hope his middle-order batting line-up can return to form and get runs on the board. It will be interesting to see if Dale Steyn, who replaced injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad, makes way into RCB’s playing XI.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.