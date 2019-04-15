MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/mi-vs-rcb-live-score-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-wankhede-5676933/
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl
IPL 2019 Live Score Today Match, MI vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were forced to make one change. The injured seamer Alzarri Joseph was replaced by Lasith Malinga. RCB made no changes to the team.
RCB, who won their first game against KXIP, would hope that they can continue to ride on the winning momentum and surpass the Mumbai test. Skipper Kohli would hope his middle-order batting line-up can return to form and get runs on the board. It will be interesting to see if Dale Steyn, who replaced injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad, makes way into RCB’s playing XI.
IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Skippers speak
Virat Kohli: I would have done the same. As Rohit said, it's a difficult ground to defend and we're good at chasing. So, we would have bowled first too. Wouldn't want to look too far ahead. Have told the boys to enjoy on the field and not take much pressure. We're playing the same team.
Rohit: We're gonna bowl first. The nature of the ground says that it plays better in the second half. Also it's something our team is good at. Yes, it was a tough loss (against RR) but you need to give them credit. Jos Buttler played a fab knock. We have one change - Alzarri is injured, Malinga is back
"There is a bit of grass, a good covering across the surface. 192 is the average score here batting first. High scoring ground it is. Dew is around and so, teams would want to bat second. Score a lot and then, you might have a chance (if batting first)."
Which members of World Cup squad will be in action tonight?
All the talk about India's World Cup squad and a few of them will be in action tonight -
RCB
1) Virat Kohli
2) Yuzvendra Chahal
MI
1) Rohit Sharma
2) Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RCB Head to Head Statistics
Total number of matches played: 26
Matches won by MI: 17
Matches won by RCB: 9
Matches played in Mumbai: 10 (MI 6, RCB 4)
MI average score against RCB: 164
RCB average score against MI: 156
Most runs for MI: 475 (Kieron Pollard)
Most runs for RCB: 675 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for MI: 16 (Jasprit Bumrah)
Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Pre-match talk
"We know what we have to do. We have to win a lot of games of cricket. The next step is Mumbai, the Wankhede stadium. We love playing cricket there."
- AB de Villiers
Stats and trivia
- Since 2016, Mumbai Indians have won six of the seven head to head contests against RCB, including all three at the Wankhede.
- Rohit Sharma hasn't scored a fifty in his last 13 innings - the longest such sequence for him playing for MI and the second-longest in all IPL.
- Jasprit Bumrah has taken more wickets against RCB than any other opposition - 16. He has dismissed both Kohli & de Villiers twice each.
Predicted Playing XI
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendoff, Alzarri Joseph/Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
RCB Predicted Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
MI vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live
The stage cannot be set for a more exciting match. On the day the World Cup squad is announced, it will be India's captain Virat Kohli taking on India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma. RCB have already suffered a defeat in the tournament against MI this year. They would hope to avoid it at any cost again. Kohli would feel pumped up after the first win.
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online:
Calm before the storm
TEAM NEWS
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
TOSS!
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl!
Pitch Report
Guess who has sent his wishes!
SACHIN! SACHIN!
