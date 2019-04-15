MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: RCB lock horns with MI in must-win encounter

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A day after failing to defend 187 against Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. After putting a great show with the bat in the previous encounter, Mumbai bowlers bowed in front of Jos Buttler who played a match-winning knock of 89 runs in just 43 balls helping Rajasthan win the contest by four wickets. The team are currently fourth on the points table with eight points and will look to seal the important two points when they take on Bangalore tonight.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will look to carry forward their momentum from the previous match. The Virat Kohli-led side are returning after securing their first win of the season and are brimming with confidence. However, with batsmen like Keiron Pollard, Rohit and Quinton de Kock in the opposite rank, it will be an uphill task for RCB to dismantle Mumbai at their own backyard.