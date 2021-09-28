MI vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2021: Rohit’s Mumbai face Rahul’s Punjab in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians, who have lost all the three games post Indian Premier League 2021 resumption, will need to turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the second match on Tuesday. Mumbai have slipped to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games.
Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team’s below-par batting display. With 8 points from 10 games, just like MI, Punjab too can’t afford any slip-up.
Punjab Kings have four of the five lowest totals registered batting first this year. So they mighy prefer chasing a game.
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
PBKS Probable XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
It’s now time for the struggling Mumbai Indians to take on the Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
While on a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings. Time is running out both teams as Mumbai look to turn thing around and Punjab looking to build on the recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low scoring contest.