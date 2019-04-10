MI vs KXIP IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and where is MI vs KXIP?

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Revenge will be on the mind of Mumbai Indians when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab. The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour the host. Mumbai will look to extend their winning run after securing successive victories over Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI vs KXIP Live Score, Updates

Kings XI, who are placed third on the table with eight points, have been top heavy in batting with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal leading the way with 200-plus aggregates and the indomitable Gayle too not far behind. In bowling, skipper R Ashwin has done well in five out of six games that the team has played and has got good support from the likes of Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, and Murugan Ashwin.

When is MI vs KXIP in Indian Premier League?

MI vs KXIP match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. It is the 23rd match of the tournament.

Where is MI vs KXIP Indian Premier League match?

MI vs KXIP in Indian Premier League will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time is MI vs KXIP Indian Premier League match?

MI vs KXIP match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs KXIP Indian Premier League match?

MI vs KXIP match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between MI vs KXIP?

MI vs KXIP match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.