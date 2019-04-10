MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Mumbai, Kings XI lock horns at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab will look to seal all the two points and solidify their position when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The team enjoyed a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match and would hope to carry forward the momentum. They are placed third on the points table with four wins in the six matches they have played so far.

Mumbai, on the other hand, would once again count on youngster Alzarri Joseph to repeat his heroics when the team host Punjab. The Windies cricketer returned with impressive figures of 6/12 in his IPL debut against Sunrisers and helped his side secure a massive 40-run victory in a low scoring contest.