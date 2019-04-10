MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Mumbai, Kings XI lock horns at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab will look to seal all the two points and solidify their position when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The team enjoyed a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match and would hope to carry forward the momentum. They are placed third on the points table with four wins in the six matches they have played so far.
Mumbai, on the other hand, would once again count on youngster Alzarri Joseph to repeat his heroics when the team host Punjab. The Windies cricketer returned with impressive figures of 6/12 in his IPL debut against Sunrisers and helped his side secure a massive 40-run victory in a low scoring contest.
Ombudsman might call Sourav Ganguly but no bar on sitting in Delhi Capitals’ dugout
Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly will not be barred from sitting in the IPL team Delhi Capitals’ dug-out despite a conflict of interest complaint against him but he is likely to depose in person before the BCCI ombudsman in the matter, a top BCCI official said Wednesday. [READ MORE...]
MI vs KXIP: PREVIEW
Mumbai Indians fell to a comprehensive 8-wicket loss the last time they faced Kings XI Punjab. But that was away from home and they would now be smelling revenge when they host KXIP at the Wankhede. [READ MORE...]
Both the teams will enter the match after securing a comprehensive win against their respective opponents. While Punjab are placed third on the points table with eight points, Mumbai are placed fifth with six points but with an extra match in their hands.