Sky-fly: Suryakumar Yadav’s screamer against KKR impresses Trent Boult

Suryakumar Yadav's screamer is a contender for catch of the tournament (Source: Sportzpics)

A contender for the ‘catch of the tournament’, Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav showcases quick skills as he takes a flying catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi in the Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

In the 3rd over of the match, MI’s Trent Boult bowled a slow bouncer to Tripathi, who took a firm shot. However, Suryakumar leaped into the air and pulled off a brilliant catch, sending a surprised Tripathi back to the pavilion for 7. The superb fielding left the New Zealand bowler Boult in awe.

KKR made 148 for five against Mumbai Indians after new KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss. Batting first, KKR’s pace spearhead Pat Cummins top-scored with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 while new captain Morgan remained not out on 39 off 29 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, even as the other established batsmen failed to impress.

KKR made two changes in the team, replacing opener Tom Banton and pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti with mystery spinner Chris Green and speedster Shivam Mavi. Mumbai Indians are playing Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of James Pattinson.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

