MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai have definitive edge over Kolkata

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are back after a short break as they face Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have five wins out of seven matches, while KKR have secured four from seven contests so far in the IPL 2020.

An explosive batting line-up and a lethal-at-death bowling attack will give defending champions Mumbai a definitive edge over Kolkata today. MI are on a roll having won their last four games, while there are problems aplenty for KKR, who were decimated by the RCB by 82 runs in their last game. Mumbai Indians are thus unlikely to tinker with their playing XI.

For KKR, questions remain as to whether their key spinner Sunil Narine, who has been once reported for suspect bowling action, will play or not. He had missed the game against RCB even as KKR hoped for an “early resolution” to the issues surrounding his controversial action.

In the event of Narine missing out again, Mumbai will fancy their chances even more at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, where skipper Rohit Sharma has scored both his half-centuries this season.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravorthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna/Kuldeep Yadav