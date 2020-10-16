MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Live Streaming: (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders clash in Match 32 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday, October 16. The defending champions are on a roll having won their last four games, while there are problems aplenty for KKR, who were decimated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs in their last game. Mumbai will fancy their chances even more at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, where skipper Rohit Sharma has scored both his half-centuries this season.

For KKR, questions remain as to whether their key spinner Sunil Narine, who has been once reported for suspect bowling action, will play or not. He had missed the game against RCB even as KKR hoped for an “early resolution” to the issues surrounding his controversial action.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

MI vs KKR IPL match details:

When will MI vs KKR begin?

MI vs KKR will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 15. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will MI vs KKR be held?

MI vs KKR takes place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast MI vs KKR?

The MI vs KKR match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of MI vs KKR?

The live streaming of MI vs KKR will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

