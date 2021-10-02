MI vs DC, RR vs CSK Playing 11 Prediction, IPL 2021 Saturday Matches Playing 11

IPL 2021 MI vs DC Today’s match Predicted 11: Delhi struggled to get going against KKR bowlers who made full use of the slow surface after opting to bowl. That none in the star-studded Rishabh Pant-led Delhi batting lineup managed to get a six in their stipulated 20 overs, highlighted how difficult stroke-making was.

Delhi managed just 127/9 as the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer tightened the noose. It was only Steve Smith (39 off 34 balls), who replaced an injured Prithvi Shaw, and Pant (39 off 36 balls), who got some runs while their lower middle-order managed only 13 runs.

The outing was however an aberration for the Delhi batsmen who have done well so far and they would hope that Shaw is fit and back in the playing XI. Their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (hamstring) may take longer to be back. With the sluggish conditions on offer, DC’s spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would look to make inroads.

For Mumbai, on the other hand, batting has been a big letdown as Surya Kumar Yadav is horribly out of form with scores of 0, 8, 5, 3 in the UAE leg. Star openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock also have not been able to convert their starts, putting pressure on the middle-order. The silver lining for the IPL heavyweights was the struggling middle-order turning it around with Saurabh Tiwary (45) and Hardik Pandya (40) securing a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. The big-hitting Kieron Pollard also looked in the groove with a seven-ball 15 not out to play the finisher’s role. Tiwary’s resolute knock would mean that he would retain his place and it remains to be seen whether Sharma gives another opportunity to the out-of-form Ishan Kishan.

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered, returning with 10 wickets so far in the UAE leg, at a time MI’s spin bowling has flopped. On conditions aiding slow bowlers, it remains to be seen how the likes of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya make it count.

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod

Predicted Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Match starts at 3.30 pm. Toss to take place at 3pm IST.

IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Today’s match Predicted 11: CSK’s batting department has been impressive in the tournament so far. The duo of South African great Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have shown great chemistry up front while the likes of Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni form the core of the middle-order. Young opener Gaikwad has been in the form of his life, registering scores of 40, 38, 88 not out and 45, which provided CSK strong starts in the power-play.

CSK bowlers too have produced solid performances with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur taking care of the pace department, while Jadeja and Ali in charge of the spin unit.

RR, on the other hand, were completely outplayed by their respective opponents in their last three matches. Except for captain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, most of the RR batsmen are struggling. West Indian Evin Lewis gave some solidity up the order against RCB in the last match with a 37-ball 58, but Jaiswal once again gave away his wicket after getting a good start. RR have been hit hard by their out of form all-round trio of Chris Morris, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia.

Among bowlers, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman have done reasonably well for the side, but Morris, the highest paid IPL player this season, has let the side down.

Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

Predicted Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag/Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris/Gerald Coetzee, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c,wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Match starts at 7.30 pm. Toss to take place at 7pm IST.