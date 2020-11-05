MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Playoffs Live Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Qualifier 1

IPL 2020, MI vs DC LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan has scored two centuries in IPL 2020 so far. (Source: File)

IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After securing an impressive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, Delhi Capitals would look to carry forward the momentum against Mumbai Indians and become the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2020.

Ajinkya Rahane showed good composure in Delhi’s last outing, and the team would hope for a similar show from the right-handed batsman. Shikhar Dhawan too looked in good touch and he could prove to be a key player in the clash tonight. Among the bowlers, it would be interesting to see if R Ashwin is roped in the playing XI after the spinner left the pitch midway in the previous contest. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will spearhead Delhi’s seam attack.

Mumbai, on the other hand, would hope for a quickfire from their in-form opener Quinton de Kock. Rohit Sharma, who failed to make an impact on his return from a hamstring injury, will take this opportunity to find some form and lead the team to their fifth title. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!