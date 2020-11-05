MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Playoffs Live Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Qualifier 1

IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After securing an impressive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, Delhi Capitals would look to carry forward the momentum against Mumbai Indians and become the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2020.
Ajinkya Rahane showed good composure in Delhi’s last outing, and the team would hope for a similar show from the right-handed batsman. Shikhar Dhawan too looked in good touch and he could prove to be a key player in the clash tonight. Among the bowlers, it would be interesting to see if R Ashwin is roped in the playing XI after the spinner left the pitch midway in the previous contest. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will spearhead Delhi’s seam attack.
Mumbai, on the other hand, would hope for a quickfire from their in-form opener Quinton de Kock. Rohit Sharma, who failed to make an impact on his return from a hamstring injury, will take this opportunity to find some form and lead the team to their fifth title. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The star opener, though, perished cheaply against SRH and needs to come good on the big day.
The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH.
Their bowlers too were taken to the task — a wake-up call before the crucial game.
On the bowling front, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (19) have been exceptional.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have done well to suffocate the opposition teams.
Chasing their maiden title, Delhi Capitals roared back to form by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to grab the second spot, after four successive losses.
Ajinkya Rahane (111 runs) is back among runs after scoring a match-winning 60 against RCB. Shikhar Dhawan (525) has been in blazing form, with two hundreds and three fifties, but will need support from others in a big game.
A major cause of concern is the form of two youngsters — opener Prithvi Shaw (228) and Rishabh Pant (282) — who haven’t lived up to their true potential. So has been the case of their key overseas players — West Indian Shimron Hetmyer (138 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (249 runs).
Skipper Shreyas Iyer (421) will have to play the anchor’s role.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League 2020 Qualifier 1, which will see Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both the sides stand on the opposite ends of IPL’s success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster Qualifier 1.