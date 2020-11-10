MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 final Live Updates: Mouth-watering clash on cards

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals are playing their first IPL finals. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will walk down to the middle to show their might yet again today against confident Delhi Capitals who are playing their maiden Indian Premier League Final. Despite the fact that Mumbai Indians steamrolled Delhi Capitals in their previous three meetings during the season, Delhi coach Ricky Ponting has warned Mumbai that his team’s best yet to come. Let’s see how the Shreyas Iyer-led side performs on the big day against MI’s prowess.

Delhi had a solid start in the first half of the season and looked certain to march into the playoffs. But following a dip in the form, which saw them lose four games in a row, now Capitals will be aiming to forget the losing run and play their best game in the decider and end the tournament on a high.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who are an experienced side, were first to make it to the playoffs and three convincing wins against Capitals in their last three games will give them an edge.

Probable XIs:

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey/Harshal Patel