IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan during Delhi Capitals' clash against RCB. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: Delhi Capitals, who are vying for their first Indian Premier League title, will look to make a strong case for themselves when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi unit started off on a rousing note, however, the team did experience downfall in the final phase of the tournament. But a six-wicket over the Royal Challengers on Monday will act as a confidence booster and the team would look to enter the contest with the same mindset.

Meanwhile their opponent, Mumbai, will not waste any time and would try to showcase their dominance in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led unit have already won the competition four times, and are now aiming for their fifth title. While Sharma’s fitness might pose a concern for MI, the team is not short of talent in both the departments of the game. Here are all the details from the contest.

What time will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 5). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals online?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd