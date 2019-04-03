IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai host unbeaten Chennai

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Chennai Super Kings started their campaign on a high once again. The defending champions have won all their games so far in the season. As they get ready to face off against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, the side will hope to make it four in four.

The rivalry between Chennai and Mumbai have escalated, especially after the recent Hotstar documentary, Roar of the Lion. One of the episodes of the documentary focused on the cricketing rivalry between the two teams, thus enforcing the interest in the match. Mumbai, who have just one game in three matches, would hope to triumph over the champions, considering no one plays Chennai better than Mumbai.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.