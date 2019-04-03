IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai host unbeaten Chennai

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Chennai Super Kings started their campaign on a high once again. The defending champions have won all their games so far in the season. As they get ready to face off against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, the side will hope to make it four in four.

The rivalry between Chennai and Mumbai have escalated, especially after the recent Hotstar documentary, Roar of the Lion. One of the episodes of the documentary focused on the cricketing rivalry between the two teams, thus enforcing the interest in the match. Mumbai, who have just one game in three matches, would hope to triumph over the champions, considering no one plays Chennai better than Mumbai.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of MI vs CSK in Tamil, Bengali

Akash Chopra's gyaan

Here is what Akash Chopra thinks about the upcoming encounter:

Pitch Report

"It's not a turner. This will suit MI. This is an outstanding cricket wicket. The extra bounce is really going to help the batsmen. Dew is likely to come in later."

- Sanjay Manjrekar and Brendon Mccullum

Pre-match conferences

"I thought the last innings he [MS Dhoni] played was one of the good ones and I've seen many. His composure and his skill at the end of an innings is the dominating factor between teams"

- CSK coach Stephen Fleming

"Obviously, I think in T20 you always want from your top-3 batsmen, at least one of them batting through the middle overs. The beauty of our batting order is that we don't have to rely on one batsman."

- RCB wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock

STATS

- A victory for Mumbai Indians will make them the first side to win 100 matches (including SuperOvers)

- CSK have a 3-5 record against Mumbai Indians in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium

- There is no discernible advantage of chasing here with teams batting first winning exactly 5 of the last 10 games.

Predicting Playing XI

Predicting Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh/Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard/Ben Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Jason Behrendorff/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Predicting Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Excitement building among stars

Looks like all the cricketing fraternity is excited about this contest:

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This is the rivalry everyone waits for in IPL - the only two three time champions facing off against each other. There is something about MI vs CSK rivalry - it gets the fans excited, the players delivery more than 100 per cent, and the contests always turn out to be a thriller. We might have something more of the same here in store - at Wankhede.

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: 

Teams: Mumbai Indians (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings (From): Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

