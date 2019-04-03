IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai host unbeaten Chennaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/mi-vs-csk-mumbai-chennai-live-score-streaming-wankhede-ipl-2019-5656954/
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai host unbeaten Chennai
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match, MI vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Star Sports, Hotstar and Live streaming.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Chennai Super Kings started their campaign on a high once again. The defending champions have won all their games so far in the season. As they get ready to face off against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, the side will hope to make it four in four.
The rivalry between Chennai and Mumbai have escalated, especially after the recent Hotstar documentary, Roar of the Lion. One of the episodes of the documentary focused on the cricketing rivalry between the two teams, thus enforcing the interest in the match. Mumbai, who have just one game in three matches, would hope to triumph over the champions, considering no one plays Chennai better than Mumbai.
IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of MI vs CSK in Tamil, Bengali
Akash Chopra's gyaan
Here is what Akash Chopra thinks about the upcoming encounter:
I’d really want #CSK to play an extra batsman in Faf or Billings....Bravo at 6 and Jadeja at 7 seems a little too high. But Dhoni doesn’t like to make too many changes. Let’s see... Win the toss and bowl will be my choice #MIvCSK#IPL
"It's not a turner. This will suit MI. This is an outstanding cricket wicket. The extra bounce is really going to help the batsmen. Dew is likely to come in later."
- Sanjay Manjrekar and Brendon Mccullum
Pre-match conferences
"I thought the last innings he [MS Dhoni] played was one of the good ones and I've seen many. His composure and his skill at the end of an innings is the dominating factor between teams"
- CSK coach Stephen Fleming
"Obviously, I think in T20 you always want from your top-3 batsmen, at least one of them batting through the middle overs. The beauty of our batting order is that we don't have to rely on one batsman."
- RCB wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock
STATS
- A victory for Mumbai Indians will make them the first side to win 100 matches (including SuperOvers)
- CSK have a 3-5 record against Mumbai Indians in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium
- There is no discernible advantage of chasing here with teams batting first winning exactly 5 of the last 10 games.
Marquee game today #IPL. Nobody plays #CSK better than #MI do. The @mipaltan is at full strength today. The #WhistlePodu folks have a full squad too but then they just turn up with whoever there is and play!
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This is the rivalry everyone waits for in IPL - the only two three time champions facing off against each other. There is something about MI vs CSK rivalry - it gets the fans excited, the players delivery more than 100 per cent, and the contests always turn out to be a thriller. We might have something more of the same here in store - at Wankhede.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online:
Akash Chopra's gyaan
Here is what Akash Chopra thinks about the upcoming encounter:
Pitch Report
"It's not a turner. This will suit MI. This is an outstanding cricket wicket. The extra bounce is really going to help the batsmen. Dew is likely to come in later."
- Sanjay Manjrekar and Brendon Mccullum
Pre-match conferences
"I thought the last innings he [MS Dhoni] played was one of the good ones and I've seen many. His composure and his skill at the end of an innings is the dominating factor between teams"
- CSK coach Stephen Fleming
"Obviously, I think in T20 you always want from your top-3 batsmen, at least one of them batting through the middle overs. The beauty of our batting order is that we don't have to rely on one batsman."
- RCB wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock
STATS
- A victory for Mumbai Indians will make them the first side to win 100 matches (including SuperOvers)
- CSK have a 3-5 record against Mumbai Indians in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium
- There is no discernible advantage of chasing here with teams batting first winning exactly 5 of the last 10 games.
Predicting Playing XI
Predicting Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh/Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard/Ben Cutting, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Jason Behrendorff/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Predicting Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Excitement building among stars
Looks like all the cricketing fraternity is excited about this contest:
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This is the rivalry everyone waits for in IPL - the only two three time champions facing off against each other. There is something about MI vs CSK rivalry - it gets the fans excited, the players delivery more than 100 per cent, and the contests always turn out to be a thriller. We might have something more of the same here in store - at Wankhede.