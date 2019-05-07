Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Jayant Yadav takes sensational catch to dismiss Shane Watson, watch video

Mumbai Indians spinners spun a web around Chennai Super Kings top order batsmen dominating them on a slow Chennai track in Indian Premier League Qualifier 1.

Jayant Yadav takes a spectacular catch in IPL qualifier 1 (Source: IPL)

Jayant Yadav repaid skipper Rohit Sharma’s faith with excellent performance in Indian Premier League qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. Not only did he pick the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina in the powerplay overs, but he also took a sensational catch to send CSK opener Shane Watson back to the pavilion.

Watson looked to play on the back foot and muscle a delivery by Krunal Pandya over the mid-on region. But, the former Australian all-rounder got his timing all wrong and barely crossed the 30-yard circle.

Yadav, who was fielding at mid-on ran back and took the catch comfortably giving Mumbai Indians their third wicket.

Jayant took two catches in the match including one off his own bowling to dismiss Raina. In the first two overs, he gave just 10 runs despite bowling a no ball. In the third over he was hit for two sixes, one each by MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu.

Seeing how the Chennai pitch has played in the tournament so far, MI included three spinners in the playing XI. Yadav played his second game of the season. He was given a chance against Delhi Capitals earlier where he bowled an economical four-over spell.

