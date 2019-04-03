MI vs CSK, Match 15, IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: After winning three matches on the trot, MS Dhoni-led Chennai side will look to carry forward their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The skipper played an unbeaten 75-run inning from 46 balls to help his side post a respectable 175/5 in their previous encounter against Rajasthan. The bowlers also did their part as Chennai successfully managed to hold Rajasthan at 167/8, eventually winning the contest by eight runs.

Advertising

Mumbai, on the other hand, would like to return to winning ways after losing their previous match against Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. The team have so far failed to put on an emphatic show as they stand seventh on the points table, with one win in three matches.

Follow MI vs CSK Live Score, Updates

When is MI vs CSK in Indian Premier League?

MI vs CSK match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. It is the 15th match of the tournament.

Where is MI vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK in Indian Premier League will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertising

What time is MI vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between MI vs CSK?

MI vs CSK match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.