WATCH: Hardik Pandya pulls off MS Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter’ shot

During the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya executed MS Dhoni’s signature ‘Helicopter shot’ and the latter was impressed with his effort.

The incident occurred in the fourth ball of the final over of the Mumbai innings. Dwayne Bravo bowled a yorker on the stumps but the immense power behind Pandya’s perfectly timed shot helped the ball sail over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a massive six.

The ability to execute the ‘Helicopter shot’ should come as no surprise to the fans. Before the tournament got underway, Pandya successfully pulled off the shot in the nets as well.

The Caribbean cricketer conceded 27 runs in the final over as Pandya and Kieron Pollard smashed three sixes and one boundary to help Mumbai post a challenging 170/5 on the board.

The hosts after being asked to bat first got off to a slow start as they were struggling to score freely and lost three batsmen inside nine overs. However, an unbeaten 45-run stand in just 12 deliveries between Pandya and Pollard rescued Mumbai out of danger and they eventually won the contest by 37 runs.

Pandya just played eight deliveries but his cameo made a huge impact on the game. With three sixes and one four, Pandya fetched 25 runs for his side in those eight deliveries.

Pandya, who seemed fuzzy in the bowling department so far, was impressive last night as he scalped three wickets and gave away 20 runs in his four-over quota. The 25-year-old was also named as Man of the Match for his match-winning performance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandya said, “It feels really good to help the team win and to contribute to it. It’s been seven months since I played much competitive cricket. Have batted and batted and batted in the nets. I am someone who loves to have game time and I am hitting them really well at the moment. Yes the injury happened and then the controversy too. These seven months weren’t easy and I wasn’t sure of what to do. This award is special and I dedicate it to all those who stood by me during those tough times. My goal is to keep performing and hopefully, help India win the World Cup.”