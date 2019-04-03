MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 15 Live Updates: CSK travel to MI to keep unbeaten run alive

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2019 Match 15, MI vs CSK LIVE: Mumbai Indians are at home to Chennai Super Kings in today’s IPL fixture. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings looking to arrest their patchy performances in three matches so far. They started poorly against Delhi Capitals at home before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller. In their recent outing, they were poor with the ball with KXIP romping home with ease.

On the other side are a Chennai Super Kings side who can do no wrong. They currently occupy top spot in the IPL points table with three wins in three. Starting off the season with a confident win over RCB, they’ve added to that by beating DC and RR. In their most recent fixture, MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a robust 75 run knock with CSK languishing at 27/3.

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians' fixture against Chennai Super Kings today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two teams with differing showing so far: CSK have looked assured and confident in how they go about their business. MI, however, have been patchy and inconsistent. Batting working one day and not the next. They need to fix that before another chaotic start to the IPL ensues....

Mumbai Indians (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings (From): Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

