MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 15 Live Updates: CSK travel to MI to keep unbeaten run alive
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings looking to arrest their patchy performances in three matches so far. They started poorly against Delhi Capitals at home before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller. In their recent outing, they were poor with the ball with KXIP romping home with ease.
On the other side are a Chennai Super Kings side who can do no wrong. They currently occupy top spot in the IPL points table with three wins in three. Starting off the season with a confident win over RCB, they’ve added to that by beating DC and RR. In their most recent fixture, MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a robust 75 run knock with CSK languishing at 27/3.
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians' fixture against Chennai Super Kings today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two teams with differing showing so far: CSK have looked assured and confident in how they go about their business. MI, however, have been patchy and inconsistent. Batting working one day and not the next. They need to fix that before another chaotic start to the IPL ensues....
