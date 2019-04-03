MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 15 Live Updates: CSK travel to MI to keep unbeaten run alive

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings looking to arrest their patchy performances in three matches so far. They started poorly against Delhi Capitals at home before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller. In their recent outing, they were poor with the ball with KXIP romping home with ease.

On the other side are a Chennai Super Kings side who can do no wrong. They currently occupy top spot in the IPL points table with three wins in three. Starting off the season with a confident win over RCB, they’ve added to that by beating DC and RR. In their most recent fixture, MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a robust 75 run knock with CSK languishing at 27/3.