MS Dhoni is not just a player, he is an era of cricket: Matthew Hayden

Ahead of the IPL 2019 summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, former CSK player Matthew Hayden praised MS Dhoni and said that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is “not just a player, he is an era of cricket.”

Speaking on a Star Sports programme, the former Aussie cricketer said, “You know Dhoni, he is not just a player, he is an era of cricket. In many ways I think MS is like the captain of the gully cricket team, he is one of us, he will do anything.”

Speaking on the temperament of ‘Captain Cool’, Hayden said, “You see how he warms up, he bowls his leg spinners, he catches, he asks players and people around the squad on how they are doing and he is so relaxed, I think we can all relate to him because we all have busy lives working around with friends and families and that’s a big commitment.”

“So, someone like that at the helm will make you feel calm, will make you feel relaxed and that’s why Thala Dhoni that word ‘Thala’, obviously meaning the leader of Chennai, but you it’s almost like leader of a nation,” he added.

Dhoni has been enjoying a fine form and is so far the leading run-scorer for his side. Batting at an average of 103.5, the 37-year-old cricketer has amassed 414 runs in eleven innings.

The Dhoni-led CSK unit defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a virtual-semifinal contest on Friday and would hope to repeat the same against Mumbai in the finals on Sunday. Mumbai, on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence after toppling Chennai thrice earlier in the tournament.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.