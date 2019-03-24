I don’t understand how the IPL auction process works: Manoj Tiwary

Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who went unsold at the IPL auction, said he has no complaints about his exclusion from the lucrative T20 league. However, the 33-year-old lamented about the selection procedure in the IPL, terming it to be unfair. Tiwary also said he fails to understand the process.

Tiwary, who has so far featured in 98 IPL matches, told TimesNow that things like this happen in the professional world and one should learn to move forward. He also said that he motivates himself to deal with the situation.

“It’s a professional world and things like these (happen). As a cricketer, you have to move forward. So, yeah, I have to keep working hard on my game and be prepared for the coming year and yeah, that’s about it.”

“I have been through so many ups and downs and, you know, I keep motivating myself. I only need the close members of my family – my wife – they are all very cooperative. I don’t need anybody else to help me out on this. So basically yeah, I have been like motivating myself to deal with the situation and yeah, can’t do much about it, not in our control,” Tiwary said.

On being asked to share his thoughts on the cricketers who have not performed well in the domestic arena but are playing in the ongoing season, Tiwary said he fails to understand how the dynamics of the IPL auction work.

“Even I am short of answers, to be honest. You say I have been a consistent performer in first-class cricket in all the formats over the years, I even won the FBB (most stylish player) award four times in IPL the year before and despite all that, I don’t get a place in any of the teams. This is some kind of a mystery. But having said that, I actually don’t understand how the dynamics of the IPL auctions work,” the right-handed batsman added.

The cricketer also believes that the selection process is unfair as many uncapped players who haven’t played in the domestic circuit get picked by the franchise. However, he further clarified that he is not saying this out of anger but he feels that in a professional world everything is possible.

“Yes, it’s not fair all the time, it’s unfair. You see so many uncapped players like youngsters coming into Ranji trophy, putting up a good show and then getting a chance. But when you see players at a very young age, who don’t even make it to the Ranji trophy team or the state team in any of the formats, or even in any one format, and have no experience suddenly get picked.”

He further stated, “But having said that, I am not saying this out of anger whatsoever towards any of the youngsters who get the opportunity. That’s what I said, it’s a professional world where everything is possible.”

Tiwary also revealed that lifting the first IPL trophy with KKR in 2012 after hitting the winning runs was one of his fondest memory of the T20 league. “Fondest memory, obviously, the first trophy with KKR and I was the one who hit the winning runs and I ran like anything.”