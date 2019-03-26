Was decided in Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni’s presence not to ‘Mankad’ batsmen: IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla

With the ‘Mankading’ controversy in the Indian Premier League match triggering a debate in the cricket world, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said that it had been decided in one of the meetings between Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s that the non-striking batsman will not be run out as a courtesy in such cases.

During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, Ravichandran Ashwin kicked up a storm after running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end on his delivery stride.

“If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI,” Shukla tweeted.

“Most probably this meeting was in Kolkata on the eve of one of the editions of ipl where Dhoni and Virat both were present @BCCI @IPL,” he added.

‘Mankading’ is a legally permissible, but controversial, form of dismissal and this is the first time it has taken place in the IPL. Ashwin faced backlash for not playing in the spirit of the game as KXIP kickstarted their campaign with a controversial 14-run win.

Ashwin, however, said the Mankading incident was instinctive. “No real argument to that and it’s pretty instinctive. I actually didn’t load and he left the crease. That’s always been my take on it because it’s my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn’t even looking at me and he just left the place,” he said.