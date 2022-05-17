‘Make the opportunity count’: Ricky Ponting’s advice to Sarfaraz Khan

Before the start of the match against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting told Sarfaraz Khan to ‘make the most of the opportunity.’ Sarfaraz, opening for the first time in the IPL, didn’t disappoint Ponting as he scored a quickfire 16-ball 32 after Delhi lost their in-form opener, David Warner, on the very first ball of the match.

While opener David Warner continues to enjoy his purple patch, the second opening slot remains a cause of concern with Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat failing miserably in Prithvi Shaw’s absence, who has also not fared well this season. Against Punjab, Sarfaraz opened the batting with Warner and the youngster repaid the faith put in him by the Delhi Capitals management.

Courtesy swift bursts from Sarfaraz Khan, Delhi Capitals had scored 59 for 2 in the powerplay.

“Ricky Ponting told me that make this opportunity count. When we lost wicket (David Warner) on the first ball, in my mind I decided that I will continue to score runs at a brisk rate. Powerplays are very useful and can give the team the much-needed momentum, so I tried to score as many runs as possible,” Sarfaraz told Shardul Thakur in a free-wheeling chat after the match.

@DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and add two crucial points to their tally.

Sarfaraz was brutal on left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar, hammering him for a maximum, a slog sweep and two successive boundaries, as Delhi fetched 15 runs in the third over.

“I have faced Hardpreet a lot during my time at the Punjab Kings. I knew what he is going to bowl,” said the 24-year-old.

Shardul quizzed Sarfaraz on playing the scoop shot against Rishi Dhawan. He replied: “I am confident of playing scoop shot. I can play other shots as well, but by playing scoop the opponents put a fine leg behind and keep mid-on and mid-off up. That’s the idea behind playing the scoop shot.”

Sarfaraz hammered five boundaries and a six as Delhi raced to the 50-run mark in the fifth over. But Sarfaraz’s cameo ended after he mistimed a lofted shot off Arshdeep Singh (3/37) with Chahar taking a running catch.

For his four-wicket haul and bowling figures of 4/36, @imShard is our Top Performer from the second innings.

Shardul: Imapct performer

Shardul Thakur (4/36) returned with his career-best IPL figures against Punjab Kings. Thakur removed Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan in one over in the powerplay and then returned to in the death the get rid of dangerous-looking Jitesh Sharma and Kagiso Rabada and put Punjab out of the game.

“Whenever I play I try to create an impact. My performances are for the team. I just want to win games for my team,” said Thakur.

Thakur could have bagged his maiden fifer but David Warner dropped a dolly at long-on.

“Personal milestones are important but now points table are such that we need to improve our NRR. As long as I am getting those dots and not conceding boundaries, I am happy with it,” he said.

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs to move to fourth place in the points table with a superior net run-rate compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore.