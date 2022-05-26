Watch: Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik heap praise on Rajat Patidar’s special knock

On a day when Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) famed batting trio of Faf du Plessis (0), Glenn Maxwell (9) and Virat Kohli (25) failed to enthrall a capacity Eden crowd, Rajat Patidar, a little-known domestic bulwark played out of his skin and smoked a 54-ball-112 not out which kept RCB within a sniffing distance of title clash after a 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

Patidar’s knock was studded with twelve boundaries and seven sixes. While most of the star-studded RCB batters struggled for timing, the 28-year-old looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches and drives to tower over the rest.

And to make Patidar’s story more interesting, he went unsold at the auction this season and joined the team as a replacement after start when a player called Luvnith Sisodia was injured.

Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn’t have required the services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at Eden Gardens stand on their feet. A sloppy LSG also helped his cause as Patidar, who got reprieves on 59, 72 and 93. After a 40-minute delayed start due to bad weather.

Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli pile on the raves on Patidar’s special knock.

Former RCB skipper Kohli said called Patidar’s knock one of the best he has seen under pressure.

“Wow… That was one of the best innings I have ever seen under pressure by Rajat (Patidar)… And I have seen many. That level of striking, that was some batting. Watch out for him,” Kohli said in a video released by the RCB.

Dinesh Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) who along with Patidar put on a match-turning unbroken partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls, too was impressed with Patidar’s knock. He said: “Probably the best innings by an uncapped player that I have seen in the IPL. Outstanding. He is very cool, very calm.”

“He is a very shy personality actually and that shows in his batting as well. Very quiet and you get the feeling that he is lazy but it is just his personality. I think he is a lovely guy, hard-working and a very shy personality and that’s what I liked about him,” added Karthik.

Rajat Patidar was ignored at this year’s auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the 28-year-old never cared about things which he couldn’t really control.

“I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn’t picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn’t in my control.” On his innings, Patidar said that his ability to make up for the dot balls is his real strength.

“I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots,” he said.

The last over of the Powerplay where he launched into Krunal Pandya gave him confidence that this could be his day after all.

“When I time the ball, my focus was on it. The last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterwards. The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots.