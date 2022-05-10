‘Teammates in real sense’: Pandya brothers revisit childhood memories ahead of big battle today

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the first time when Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya are playing against each other. Krunal is playing his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Hardik is leading the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Both LSG and GT sides have won eight and lost three and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

Ahead of the match, GT have posted an emotional video clip, where the Pandya brothers can be seen revisiting their childhood memories.

“It’s difficult to explain my equation with him in words. Hardik and I literally think the same things all the time. Yes, I have seen him grow, but for me, he is still the same. I used to save him from mom’s scolding, but he kept doing it because he was stubborn. But I reckon it’s the stubbornness that has got him to where he is today, says Krunal Pandya.

“We have this incredible bond and cricket has been our life. He is someone I have spent most of my life with, more than friends and either of our parents. In fact, we shared the same bed till I played for India. I was the naughty one but all the younger siblings are like that,” adds Hardik Pandya.

Krunal also shared how Hardik was kind and how he always used to get in trouble for his mischief.

“When I was 10. I had taken a leave from school to play some matches. But guess what, Hardik did the exact same thing. He’d get beaten up. when I was not around to save him.” laughs Krunal. Hardik replies: “I was too cool for school, but hey, nobody was harmed in the process! He used to beat me up too but I never hit him because he is older.”

From playing for Baroda, India A, India, Mumbai Indians and now different franchises, the Pandya brothers are teammates in a real sense.

The duo has one wish which is to play IPL final against each other.

“Me against him in the final would be perfect,” says Hardik.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week. LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.