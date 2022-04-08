IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant praises Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant praised the work that Kuldeep Yadav has been putting into his bowling so far in this IPL season. Yadav got two wickets but his performance was not enough for Delhi to fetch a win against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday evening.

“He has been working hard on his bowling. Since he has been out with injury. Ek hota hai na ke chance nahi milta, he was not getting the chance, he is getting more chances now. We are trying to back him as much as possible, we are giving him confidence so that he can bowl with his own bowling style, we are trying to capitalise on that and he is doing well,” Pant said after the game.

Pant still rued the loss of wickets in quick succession – a problem that has been a cause of concern for the team. Against Lucknow, the team lost David Warner and Rovman Powell in quick succession. The team had decided to send Powell ahead because they felt he could get going later on in the innings.

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai. (IPL | PTI) Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai. (IPL | PTI)

“We had sent Powell ahead because we had got a good start in powerplay. That was the thought process for the team, if you see then the ball was turning late. But then, like the past few games we lost quick wickets in quick succession and it created pressure on us. Sarfaraz and I tried to build a partnership, but in the end Avesh and other bowlers bowled really well, so we couldn’t get those extra ten runs,” Pant stated.



Asked whether he was in two minds on using all of Yadav’s overs in one stretch, he responded, “We discussed whether to bowl Kuldeep all overs on one stretch or use him in the final overs of the game. But dew has also been playing its part so we decided to let Kulu bowl his quota of overs and went with the fast bowlers in the end.”

Pant felt his team was ten runs short and during the first innings when there was no dew, which ended up making the ball stop more. With two left-handed batsmen – Quinton-de-Kock and Krunal Pandya at the crease, Delhi couldn’t use their ace spinner Axar Patel. “We could bowl Axar as two left-handers were batting and Quini (Quinton) was batting. By the time Quini got out it was too late to bowl Axar,” he added.

Pant felt Delhi Capitals will have to find ways to improve. He said, “Few matches have gone by now and we have to work on our pattern, don’t lose wickets in bunches, play less dot balls. If we work on that, then we will be fine.”