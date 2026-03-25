LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka: ‘We’ve made IPL playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has said that making it to the IPL playoffs is “not good enough” for a team like LSG. One of the youngest teams in the league, Lucknow have made the playoffs of the IPL a couple of times, but Goenka believes there is enough pedigree for them to go all the way this time around.

“I think our true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you get victory, you don’t receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy,” the LSG owner said in a conversation with JioHotstar ahead of the start of IPL 2026. “Yes, we’ve made the playoffs twice, but that’s clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy.”