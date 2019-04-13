IPL 2019 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Live Match Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019, MI vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: After helping Mumbai Indians secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard will hog the limelight once again when they host out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old smashed 83 runs in just 31 deliveries to help his side chase a mammoth target of 198.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, would look for a win to keep their playoffs alive. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from six matches. The Royals batting unit comprising Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the Mumbai bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.
Two overs gone
A fairly good start from Rajasthan Royals. They haven't got a wicket yet, first over bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham yielded five runs and the second by Dhawal Kulkarni yielded four.
Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah.
TOSS
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and they opt to bowl first. The big news of the day is that Rohit Sharma is back and he is replacing Siddesh Lad.
Injury update
As per latest inputs, Mumbai regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was unavailable in their previous encounter due to an injury, has passed the fitness test and is likely to be included in the Playing XI.
The teams have arrived at the stadium
Can Rajasthan stop the winning run of Mumbai, as they hit the pitch with an aim to secure their fourth straight win and cement their position in the playoffs race.