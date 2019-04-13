IPL 2019 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Live Match Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019, MI vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: After helping Mumbai Indians secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard will hog the limelight once again when they host out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old smashed 83 runs in just 31 deliveries to help his side chase a mammoth target of 198.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, would look for a win to keep their playoffs alive. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from six matches. The Royals batting unit comprising Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the Mumbai bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.