Saturday, September 26, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Litmus test for Dinesh Karthik, David Warner

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: All eyes would be on Dinesh Karthik's captaincy during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 26, 2020 5:37:26 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2020, live ipl, kkr vs srh, live ipl, ipl 2020 live score, ipl 2020 live match,IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR and SRH are facing each other after defeats in their last matches.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik is facing a tough test of his leadership when the team face David Warner’s SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eighth match of the IPL 2020 season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR lost their first match against Mumbai Indians owing to some inexplicable decisions by Karthik that led to their complete capitulation. Andre Russell’s batting position became the talking point in their 49-run loss to MI. On the other hand, Hyderabad also lacked strength and experience in their middle-order, failing miserably against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last contest. Skipper David Warner will be keen to get into the act, while it remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury to bolster the batting department.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates:

17:37 (IST)26 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to our coverage of the IPL match between SRH and KKR. Questions about both sides' batting orders today. Will Kane Williamson return to bolster the SRH side? Where will KKR play Russell, and Narine? Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Probable XIs:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (wk, c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav.

SRH: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (c), Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi/Fabien Allen, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

