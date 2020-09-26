IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Litmus test for Dinesh Karthik, David Warner

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR and SRH are facing each other after defeats in their last matches.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik is facing a tough test of his leadership when the team face David Warner’s SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eighth match of the IPL 2020 season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR lost their first match against Mumbai Indians owing to some inexplicable decisions by Karthik that led to their complete capitulation. Andre Russell’s batting position became the talking point in their 49-run loss to MI. On the other hand, Hyderabad also lacked strength and experience in their middle-order, failing miserably against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last contest. Skipper David Warner will be keen to get into the act, while it remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury to bolster the batting department.