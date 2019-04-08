KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch KXIP vs SRH?

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad were found out in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. SRH have always possessed a strong bowling lineup and this season their batting has been given a boost thanks to the explosive form of openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. But against Mumbai Indians, the pair were separated within the powerplay overs for the first time in the season and the rest failed to deliver.

KXIP were on the rise before their 22-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. They have rarely looked below par, apart from when they committed schoolboy errors to concede a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. For them, like any team facing SRH, this match will depend upon how quickly they are able to get rid of Warner and Bairstow and how they deal with their bowling attack.

When is KXIP vs SRH in Indian Premier League?

KXIP vs SRH match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Sunday, April 8, 2019. It is the 22nd match of the tournament.

Where is KXIP vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs SRH in Indian Premier League will be played in Mohali.

What time is KXIP vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs SRH match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KXIP vs SRH Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs SRH match in Indian Premier League will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KXIP vs SRH?

KXIP vs SRH match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.