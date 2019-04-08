KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 22 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning ways

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking to sort their middle-order woes against Kings XI Punjab as the two teams eye a return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Monday. Both Sunrsiers and Kings XI have garnered six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a better run rate. Kings XI, meanwhile, are lying fifth in the points table.

Having suffered defeats in their previous games, both Sunrisers and Kings XI would be desperate to get back to winning ways. While Sunrisers lost by 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday while chasing a below-par 136, Kings XI were beaten by 22 runs by Chennai Super Kings.