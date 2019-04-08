KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 22 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning wayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kxip-vs-srh-buildup-match-22-kings-xi-punjab-sunrisers-hyderabad-5664666/
KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 22 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning ways
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Monday.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: A top-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking to sort their middle-order woes against Kings XI Punjab as the two teams eye a return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Monday. Both Sunrsiers and Kings XI have garnered six points after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a better run rate. Kings XI, meanwhile, are lying fifth in the points table.
Having suffered defeats in their previous games, both Sunrisers and Kings XI would be desperate to get back to winning ways. While Sunrisers lost by 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday while chasing a below-par 136, Kings XI were beaten by 22 runs by Chennai Super Kings.
Live Blog
KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 22 Live Updates:
It was a double-header Sunday. First, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets as Virat Kohli's side saw their sixth straight defeat. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Jaipur.
Preview
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mohali on Monday in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Both, KXIP and SRH, come into this encounter on the back of defeats in their respective matches against CSK and MI.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we bring you live updates from Mohali ahead of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides look to return to winning ways. Stay tuned for the Predicted XI and other updates ahead of the IPL clash
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
KXIP vs SRH
