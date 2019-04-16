KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab look to escape third straight loss

KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab look to escape third straight losshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kxip-vs-rr-teams-playing-11-build-up-live-updates-5678053/
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab will be at home trying to avoid suffering a third straight defeat of the IPL season with Rajasthan Royals the next opponents. It has been three weeks since their meeting in the season where more than anything else, R Ashwin’s Mankading of Jos Buttler bagged the headlines.
Since that season opener for them, KXIP have been inconsistent with a strong start seeing three defeats in four recent matches. For RR, the start was abysmal with five losses out of six matches but have since recovered slightly. They come into it on the back of a win over Mumbai Indians.
Last time these two met
The previous match between KXIP and RR – played in Jaipur – will be remembered for R Ashwin running out Jos Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. It brought about widespread questions over the rule, the act itself and MCC pondering if it was in the spirits of the game. The result? Royals collapsed thereafter for a KXIP win
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League where today's fixture sees KXIP host RR at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. These two got their season underway against each other and it'd be safe to say that it was a game to remember - for controversial reasons.
SQUADS
Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
