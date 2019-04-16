KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab look to escape third straight loss

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab will be at home trying to avoid suffering a third straight defeat of the IPL season with Rajasthan Royals the next opponents. It has been three weeks since their meeting in the season where more than anything else, R Ashwin’s Mankading of Jos Buttler bagged the headlines.

Since that season opener for them, KXIP have been inconsistent with a strong start seeing three defeats in four recent matches. For RR, the start was abysmal with five losses out of six matches but have since recovered slightly. They come into it on the back of a win over Mumbai Indians.