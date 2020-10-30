KXIP vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Confident KXIP’s playoff fight against desperate RR

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP LIVE: Kings XI Punjab, which now has 6 wins to their name from 12 matches, is now in with a chance to seal a playoff spot. (FILE)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: With an eye on securing playoff berth, Kings XI Punjab are facing Rajasthan Royals today in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Steve Smith-led pink army is also desperate to stay alive in the season which guarantees another thriller against KL Rahul’s Punjab. The buoyant KXIP have surprised everyone with their five consecutive victories against top four teams in the IPL 2020. Currently, they are fourth in the points table with 12 points. While Rajasthan are at second last spot with 10 points from 12 games.

The last time these two teams squared off this season, it was a run-fest in Sharjah. While KXIP scored 223/2 after Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden IPL hundred, RR crossed the finish line after Samson’s half-century and a Rahul Tewatia show.

Probable XIs:

KXIP: KL Rahul (C, wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda/Mayank Agarwal, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi