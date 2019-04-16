KXIP vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch match live on Hotstar and Star Sports 1

IPL 2019 KXIP vs RR Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Kings XI Punjab are on a bit of a rut with three defeats in four matches and two in a row and a home fixture will be welcomed against Rajasthan Royals. It is the return fixture of their controversial season opener where R Ashwin created controversy by dismissing Jos Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Things have changed since with both teams not getting going as they would have liked.

KXIP vs RR Live Score, Updates

KXIP started their season well with three wins in four matches but they’ve since throws away matches and not been able to close things out with two straight defeats – recently to RCB in Mohali. On the other end, RR started terribly with three straight defeats before ending that streak. They’ve won only two games this season.

When is KXIP vs RR in Indian Premier League?

KXIP vs RR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. It is the 32nd match of the tournament.

Where is KXIP vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs RR in Indian Premier League will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time is KXIP vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs RR match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KXIP vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs RR match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KXIP vs RR?

KXIP vs RR match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.