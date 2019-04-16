KXIP vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Gayle, Rahul off to steady start for KXIPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kxip-vs-rr-live-score-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-mohali-5678989/
KXIP vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Gayle, Rahul off to steady start for KXIP
IPL 2019 Live Score Today Match, KXIP vs RR IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats while Rajasthan Royals are looking to build on their second win of the season in their previous match.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. This fixture has now been given a subtext by the storm that was kicked up when KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin had Mankaded RR’s star batsman Jos Buttler the last time these two sides met. Buttler’s performance in a match has decided how RR fair in it and so KXIP will know that dismissing the Englishman as early as possible gets half the job done for them.
KXIP made a good start to the season but have stuttered since but RR have been poorer with their star players underperforming on a consistent basis. They also have been guilty of extraordinary batting collapses and it is something that they would be looking to avoid against a bowling attack comprising of the likes of Ashwin and Andrew Tye. The Live streaming of this match is available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Follow in Bengali
Four overs gone
Archer finished off a scorcher of an over off which only two runs came. KXIP are 21/0 and Ashwin will be more worried with each passing over that Gayle or Rahul survive.
CONSECUTIVE SIXES!
Chris Gayle is up and running. The first shot came off the fourth ball of the second over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, Gayle was caught inside the crease and his pull wasn't timed well. The ball balloons up in the air and just beats Joffra Archer at deep square. The second one required no such good fortune though, it was dismissively thumped into the stands behind long on.
The players are out
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul open the batting for KXIP, Dhawal Kulkarni has the ball in his hand. Here we go!
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, R Ashwin (capt), Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi
Ashton Turner
Indian fans watching this game won't remember him too fondly. A month ago, on this very ground, Turner had launched a stunning assault on the Indian bowling attack and no one, not even Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Jasprit Bumrah, could lay a hand on him as he led Australia to a 4-wicket win over India. READ MORE
RR win the toss, choose to field...
...as teams winning the toss in this tournament always do. Ashton Turner is making his IPL debut, says Ajinkya Rahane. Stuart Binny is also back and Ish Sodhi will be playing. No Steve Smith.
Hello and welcome!
Stopping Jos Buttler. This has been something that teams in the IPL have pondered over for two seasons now. Ravichandran Ashwin found a way of doing it last season and that led to David Warner craning his back to ensure that he remains within the crease before Ashwin bowls a delivery. Buttler's form has decided how RR perform for two seasons because without him, and Joffra Archer to a certain extent, what RR have got is a team of underperforming players who can be pretty good and who have shown flashes of brilliance here and there, but never got into full flow playing for the franchise.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online:
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
