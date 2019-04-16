KXIP vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Cricket Score Today Match: Gayle, Rahul off to steady start for KXIP

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. This fixture has now been given a subtext by the storm that was kicked up when KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin had Mankaded RR’s star batsman Jos Buttler the last time these two sides met. Buttler’s performance in a match has decided how RR fair in it and so KXIP will know that dismissing the Englishman as early as possible gets half the job done for them.

KXIP made a good start to the season but have stuttered since but RR have been poorer with their star players underperforming on a consistent basis. They also have been guilty of extraordinary batting collapses and it is something that they would be looking to avoid against a bowling attack comprising of the likes of Ashwin and Andrew Tye. The Live streaming of this match is available on Hotstar.