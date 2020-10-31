KXIP vs RR: Jofra Archer’s old tweets go viral after Chris Gayle bowled on 99

The 50th match of IPL 2020 was one of the most entertaining matches this season where KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab faced Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals. The game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi was an important one since the fate of many other teams were dependent on the outcome of this match.

After winning the toss, Royals captain fielded first. After striking early, Chris Gayle recovered the KXIP inning, turning the match in his side’s favour. Gayle missed his well-deserved century by a single run, but he did the job for Kings XI. He stitched a 120 runs partnership with KXIP skipper KL Rahul.

Gayle was dismissed on 99 after Archer rattled his stumps with a perfect yorker, which left the batsman furious. He was also reprimanded for his outburst on the pitch.

Jofra has been famous for his tweets along with his game for some time now. This time also, a tweet resurfaced where Jofra said that he knew that if he was bowling, he would not let the batsman reach 100. Another tweet where he was cheering Gayle came up. Both the tweets were eerily fitting in the current situation.

I know if I was bowling I know he wasn’t getting da 100 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 22, 2013

Cg don’t hurt yourself boy — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 31, 2016

Archer’s team Rajasthan Royals shared the bowler’s tweet saying, “100% true”. Archer had written it in 2013,” I know if I was bowling I know he wasn’t getting da 100.”

