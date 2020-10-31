KXIP vs RR: Chris Gayle fined for throwing bat after getting out on 99

According to an official statement, Gayle has admitted to his offence. (Screengrabs)

Kings XI Punjab’s swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, who played a destructive knock of 99 off 63 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night, has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s code of conduct.

The left-hander was penalised for throwing his bat away in disgust after getting out for 99 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where KXIP put a target of 186 and Rajasthan went past it with 15 balls to spare. Requiring a run to complete his century, Gayle was cleaned up by a Jofra Archer yorker in KXIP’s last over and reacting to his dismissal, he tried to hit his bat on the ground in frustration but the willow slipped from his hand and landed a few metres across the pitch.

“Chris Gayle, the Kings XI Punjab batsman, has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi,” the IPL said in a statement.

“Mr Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added. The 41-year-old smashed eight sixes and six fours on the way to becoming the first player to score 1000 maximums in T20 cricket. However, Gayle’s blazing effort went in vain as Rajasthan Royals secured a seven-wicket victory. Gayle accomplished the feat in the 19th over of the KXIP inning after slamming young Kartik Tyagi over the mid-wicket fence. He was eventually dismissed on 99 (63) by Jofra Archer in the following over.

(With PTI inputs)

