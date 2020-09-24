KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI look to start afresh against Virat Kohli & co

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After a heart-breaking end to their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will look put that aside and start afresh against confident Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. While Punjab suffered a loss in their previous encounter after the contest was pushed into the Super Overs, RCB secured a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Key players to watch out in tonight’s clash will be KXIP batsman Mayank Agarwal, who was in imperious form in their previous encounter. Ravi Bishnoi would be another youngster to look out for. After a successful campaign in the U-19 World Cups held earlier this year, the spinner made his IPL debut on an impressing note. Meanwhile, things look stable for Virat Kohli & co. who would look to make it two wins in a trot tonight. Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES from the match!
A restructured Kings XI Punjab have all the required ingredients to achieve success in the ongoing IPL but they have to ensure that good starts are not squandered and their overseas combination is apt. KXIP went into the auction last year with the biggest prize purse and ended up purchasing nine players to solidify their iffy middle order and death bowling. [Read More]
Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial “short run” decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli’s buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday.
In their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire erroneously called KXIP’s Chris Jordan for a “short run” in the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely fought game. KXIP went on to lodge an appeal to the match referee over the incident but on Thursday, KL Rahul and Co would like forget the unsavory incident and focus on the task ahead.
In contrast, RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, raising hopes that things might finally fall into place for them this season. Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century. [Read More]
