KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI look to start afresh against Virat Kohli & co

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After a heart-breaking end to their opening encounter against Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will look put that aside and start afresh against confident Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. While Punjab suffered a loss in their previous encounter after the contest was pushed into the Super Overs, RCB secured a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Key players to watch out in tonight’s clash will be KXIP batsman Mayank Agarwal, who was in imperious form in their previous encounter. Ravi Bishnoi would be another youngster to look out for. After a successful campaign in the U-19 World Cups held earlier this year, the spinner made his IPL debut on an impressing note. Meanwhile, things look stable for Virat Kohli & co. who would look to make it two wins in a trot tonight. Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES from the match!

