KXIP vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Match Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab host Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, as they look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians. The focus, though, will be on Virat Kohli’s RCB, who have not won a single game in their first six encounters.
If RCB lose one more game, they would register the record for the worst start to an IPL season by any franchise. With the race to the playoffs starting, the defeat could also all but end RCB’s hopes of somehow making it to past the round robin stage.
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Agarwal, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya
Most consecutive losses at the start of a season:
6 Delhi Daredevils (2013)
6 Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) *
5 Deccan Chargers (2012)
5 Mumbai Indians (2014)
4 Mumbai Indians (2008)
4 Mumbai Indians (2015)
KXIP vs RCB Head-to-Head Statistics
Total number of matches played: 22
Matches won by KXIP: 12
Matches won by RCB: 10
Matches played in Mohali: 6 (KXIP 3, RCB 3)
Matches played in Bangalore: 10 (KXIP 5, RCB 5)
KXIP average score against RCB: 153
RCB average score against KXIP: 159
Most runs for KXIP: 227 (David Miller)
Most runs for RCB: 552 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for KXIP: 2 (Ravichandran Ashwin)
Most wickets for RCB: 17 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Pre-match talk
"If you look at the numbers, the whole batting order has actually performed very well in the first seven games. We've had three 100-run partnerships in the last three games. Therefore the chance of a contribution for the guys lower down is much more limited. Cameos are actually really important" - Mike Hesson.
"I'm not going to blame (any particular department), whether batting or bowling. It's a team game and we haven't played as a team. Sometimes the batsmen are not doing well and sometimes the bowlers are not doing well. It's not an individual game, we want the whole team to click. We are missing that" - Yuzvendra Chahal.
KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing XI
Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Predicted Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav
KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The focus will be on Virat Kohli's side who have not yet registered a single win in the tournament. This is a must-win clash for RCB if they want to have some hopes of making it through the playoffs.