KXIP vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Match Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab host Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, as they look to bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians. The focus, though, will be on Virat Kohli’s RCB, who have not won a single game in their first six encounters.

If RCB lose one more game, they would register the record for the worst start to an IPL season by any franchise. With the race to the playoffs starting, the defeat could also all but end RCB’s hopes of somehow making it to past the round robin stage.

IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.