KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

IPL 2020 KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After enduring a heart-breaking loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab would look to bounce back and secure their first points in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. The KL Rahul-led side will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will enter the contest on the back of an impressive win over SunRisers Hyderabad.

After dropping Chris Gayle in the first match, it is expected that the ‘Universe Boss’ will feature in the playing XI for the clash against RCB. Mayank Agarwal, who kicked-off IPL 2020 on a rousing note, will look to carry forward the momentum. For RCB the team looks balanced on papers with big names in both the departments of the game. However, they will miss the service of Chris Morris, who is carrying an injury and is yet to recover completely.

When will the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be held?

The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

