KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai lock horns with Punjab in mid-table clash

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Another exciting day of cricket awaits for us as Kings XI Punjab is all set to take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite winning just one match out of the three contests they have played so far, KXIP have impressed everyone with their batting abilities, especially their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo are enjoying a superb run in the ongoing IPL and are currently leading the run-scorers’ tally with 222 and 221 runs respectively, including one century and a fifty each.
Meanwhile, if we look at their opponent Mumbai Indians, they are yet to fire big and are currently languishing at the sixth position on the points table. However, Punjab too have not fared well if we look at the table as they stand just one position above MI. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest.
Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum on Thursday.
KXIP were at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday.
While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over. [Match Preview]
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League 2020. Today, Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The players to watch out for will be men-in-form KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal. For Mumbai it will be their skipper Rohit Sharma, the big man from West Indies Kieron Pollard. Among the bowlers it will be a great tussle between two India's frontline seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. So who do you think will come on top tonight?