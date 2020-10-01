KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai lock horns with Punjab in mid-table clash

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI LIVE: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Another exciting day of cricket awaits for us as Kings XI Punjab is all set to take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite winning just one match out of the three contests they have played so far, KXIP have impressed everyone with their batting abilities, especially their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo are enjoying a superb run in the ongoing IPL and are currently leading the run-scorers’ tally with 222 and 221 runs respectively, including one century and a fifty each.

Meanwhile, if we look at their opponent Mumbai Indians, they are yet to fire big and are currently languishing at the sixth position on the points table. However, Punjab too have not fared well if we look at the table as they stand just one position above MI. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest.