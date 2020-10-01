scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab and Mumbai aim to bounce back

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are looking to find some momentum as they go head to head in Abu Dhabi.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 1, 2020 5:49:28 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2020, live ipl, kxip vs mi, live ipl, ipl 2020 live score, ipl 2020 live match, live score, live cricket onlineIPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Score: A lot will be on stake for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma today.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With an eye on regaining the lost momentum, Mumbai Indian (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are facing each other at Abu Dhabi. KXIP lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and MI were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over thriller.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost their opening game but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Rohit Sharma’s men failed to cross the line against RCB. Similarly, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan. KXIP have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In their two losses, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2020 | Kings XI Punjab Full Squad 2020

Live Blog

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:

17:48 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome

Both KXIP and MI have shown some terrific promise for the season but have also capitulated to spectacular defeats already this season. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma go up against each other in this IPL match tonight. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Probable XIs:

KXIP: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashiwn, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), SuryaKumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd