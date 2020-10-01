IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab and Mumbai aim to bounce back

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Score: A lot will be on stake for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma today.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With an eye on regaining the lost momentum, Mumbai Indian (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are facing each other at Abu Dhabi. KXIP lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and MI were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over thriller.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost their opening game but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Rohit Sharma’s men failed to cross the line against RCB. Similarly, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan. KXIP have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In their two losses, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments.

