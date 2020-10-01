KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch today Match live stream online?

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab stand at the fifth position on the points table. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will look to return on winning ways when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday. The side currently stand at the fifth position on the points table with one win from three matches. The team would once again hope for some splendid show from their skipper Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who are enjoying great form.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are placed one spot behind Kings XI on the points table. The team have also won one out of the three matches they have played so far. Here are all the details of the match.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) being held?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The live streaming of match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

