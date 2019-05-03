KXIP vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kolkata, Punjab clash in must-win game

KXIP vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Staring at elimination, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in a battle of survival in Friday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali on Friday. The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win tomorrow to keep alive their remote Play-off chances.

Both KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate. Both KKR and Kings XI had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase.