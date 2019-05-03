KXIP vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kolkata, Punjab clash in must-win game
KXIP vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win match for both the sides in Mohali on Friday.
KXIP vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Staring at elimination, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in a battle of survival in Friday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali on Friday. The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win tomorrow to keep alive their remote Play-off chances.
Both KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate. Both KKR and Kings XI had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase.
Kings XI Punjab clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win match for both sides. Both the teams have their eyes on playoffs and a loss today will end their campaign in this season. Follow the page for all the updates from Mohali before the match including our probable XI.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
