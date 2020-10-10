IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab look to end losing streak

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to get their campaign back on track as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.
Following five losses and a solitary win, KXIP are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas KKR are fourth with six points from three wins. Kolkata, who have won three in their last four, are gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players, like Rahul Tripathi, striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage.
Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabhsimran Singh/Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh/M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
For KXIP, youngbloods like Ishan Porel, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh, and Darshan Nalkande are raring to go. But is there anyone likely to make his debut today? "He's been very very good in the nets. At some point, he'll get a game," said KL Rahul about Porel.
The two teams have faced each other 25 times, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head record over KXIP. Last season, Kolkata got the better of Punjab in both the outings. KKR won by 28 runs and seven wickets in the two matches respectively.
Hello and welcome to our live commentary of Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. It promises to be an interesting clash as Punjab will be hungry for a win being at the bottom of the table. Stay tuned for updates. Toss and team news at 3 PM IST.