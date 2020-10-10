scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Top news
Live now

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab look to end losing streak

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of IPL 2020.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 10, 2020 2:51:44 pm
IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Score: Punjab vs Kolkata

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to get their campaign back on track as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

Following five losses and a solitary win, KXIP are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas KKR are fourth with six points from three wins. Kolkata, who have won three in their last four, are gradually emerging as a strong contender for a third IPL title, with many of their players, like Rahul Tripathi, striking form as the tournament approaches the half-way stage.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Score Updates:

14:50 (IST)10 Oct 2020
What are the predicted playing XIs?

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabhsimran Singh/Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh/M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

14:45 (IST)10 Oct 2020
Will Ishan Porel make his debut against KKR?

For KXIP, youngbloods like Ishan Porel, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh, and Darshan Nalkande are raring to go. But is there anyone likely to make his debut today? "He's been very very good in the nets. At some point, he'll get a game," said KL Rahul about Porel.

14:35 (IST)10 Oct 2020
What are the approaching milestones?

  • Mohammad Shami needs 1 wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets.
  • KL Rahul needs 9 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes.
  • Eoin Morgan needs 3 runs and 6 sixes to complete 1000 IPL runs and 50 IPL sixes respectively.
  • Andre Russell requires 50 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.

14:30 (IST)10 Oct 2020
What's the head-to-head record?

The two teams have faced each other 25 times, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head record over KXIP. Last season, Kolkata got the better of Punjab in both the outings. KKR won by 28 runs and seven wickets in the two matches respectively.

14:04 (IST)10 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live commentary of Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. It promises to be an interesting clash as Punjab will be hungry for a win being at the bottom of the table. Stay tuned for updates. Toss and team news at 3 PM IST.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd