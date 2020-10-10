scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 10, 2020
‘Game of inches’: KXIP fall short of last-ball miracle vs KKR

KXIP vs KKR: Glenn Maxwell came within touching distance of a last-ball six that would have taken the match to a Super Over, and there was an anxious wait for the verdict before replays showed the ball had landed just inside the boundary.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 10, 2020 8:23:07 pm
iplGlenn Maxwell was on strike for the last ball, with KXIP needing 7 to win vs KKR. (BCCI/IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by two runs — or two centimetres — in Saturday’s IPL match. Glenn Maxwell came within tantalising reach of hitting a six off the last ball to take the match to a Super Over, and the players waited anxiously after the last ball, till replays zoomed in to show that the ball had landed just within the boundary.

KXIP were consigned to their sixth defeat in seven matches on Saturday, as they managed to lose yet another match from a seemingly comfortable situation.

KXIP needed 21 off 16 deliveries to win, following a 115-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. However, things changed thereon. Number 4 batsman Simranjeet Singh played out three dot balls and then took a single off the last ball of the 18th over. KL chopped one on to his stumps in the 19th over, plunging the team into unexpected crisis.

With 7 runs to win off the last ball, Maxwell swung over covers as Sunil Narine bowled the 20th. As the ball landed, there was initial confusion. The on-air commentator thought it was a six. Umpire Chris Gaffaney signalled four. Narine was quick to shake Maxwell’s hands, but the players then waited for the replay. Which soon confirmed that the umpire’s call had been correct — by inches.

